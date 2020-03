Central Bank: USD official rate on November 14 will be 1,6954 AZN

It means daily growth by 0,50%

11 November, 2016 17:36 54

https://report.az/storage/news/c0c24527b99ee3788efcb6b390ce3b7f/7381c829-2215-46d1-92be-286da658421a_292.jpg Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank's official exchange rate for November 14 was defined at 1,6954 AZN/USD. Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), it means daily growth by 0,50%. Notably, official exchange rate for November 11 was defined at 1,6869 AZN/USD.

