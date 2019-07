Central Bank: USD official rate on Wednesday will be 1,7475 AZN

It means daily growth by 0,26%

13 December, 2016 17:41

https://report.az/storage/news/1f3f157270c40c1b466b8f17bbb2ac25/6438e142-9042-4355-8643-938bd6359ba1_292.jpg Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank's official exchange rate for December 14 was defined at 1,7475 AZN/USD. Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), it means daily growth by 0,26%. Notably, official exchange rate for December 9-13 was defined at 1,7430 AZN/USD.