Central Bank: USD exchange rate to be 1,5238 AZN on April 1

31 March, 2016 16:15

https://report.az/storage/news/c998da1396afdd7449fc2604f26f4f4f/039b9430-4e45-4bbe-a1f4-7545a588296a_292.jpg Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) declares USD official exchange rate for April 1 at 1,5238 AZN/USD. It means daily reduce by 1,19%. Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR). Notably, today official exchange rate was 1,5421 AZN/USD.