Central Bank: USD exchange rate to be 1,5231 AZN on April 8

It means daily growth by 0,25%

7 April, 2016 16:18

https://report.az/storage/news/1fcd7036fb3d372870d8c312186ea3b4/ae23a746-af52-47bd-ba95-4c1863f78254_292.jpg Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) declares USD official exchange rate for Friday, April 8 at 1,5231 AZN/USD. It means daily growth by 0,25%. Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). Notably, today official exchange rate was 1,5193 AZN/USD.