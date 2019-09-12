 Top

Central Bank of Turkey reduces interest rate

The Central Bank of Turkey has today made a decision to reduce the interest rate by 3.25 percentage points from 19.75% to 16.5%.

On July 25, the Central Bank of Turkey reduced the interest rate by 4.25 percentage points from 24% to 19.75%. 

