​Central Bank of Turkey reduces interest rate

The Central Bank of Turkey has today made a decision to reduce the interest rate by 3.25 percentage points from 19.75% to 16.5%.
On July 25, the Central Bank of Turkey reduced the interest rate by 4.25 percentage points from 24% to 19.75%.
Namiq HüseynovNews Author