Central Bank of Turkey increases gold reserves by 4%

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ In December 2018, the gold and currency reserves of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey stood at $93 billion, up 2.2% from the previous month, Report informs citing the bank.

In the reporting period, the currency reserves rose by 1.7% settling at $71.4 billion, and gold reserves demonstrated a 4.3% growth reaching $20.1 billion.