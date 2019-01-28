 Top
    Close photo mode

    Central Bank of Turkey increases gold reserves by 4%

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ In December 2018, the gold and currency reserves of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey stood at $93 billion, up 2.2% from the previous month, Report informs citing the bank.

    In the reporting period, the currency reserves rose by 1.7% settling at $71.4 billion, and gold reserves demonstrated a 4.3% growth reaching $20.1 billion. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi