Central Bank of Russia comments on situation in currency market

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Bank (Central Bank) has issued a statement on the current state of the country's currency market.

Report informs, volatility in the ruble exchange rate in recent days is linked to the natural response of financial market to new potential sanctions on the background of change in global financial markets.

"The Bank of Russia has sufficient resources to eliminate the threat of financial stability," it is said in the statement of Central Bank.

Notably, today US dollar rate has exceeded 67 rubles in Russia for the first time since August 3, 2016.