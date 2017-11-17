 Top
    Central Bank of China injects $ 122 bln into market in a week

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of China (CBA) has injected $ 47 billion into the foreign exchange market last week.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, thus, amount of currency put on the market by the organization over the past week amounted to $ 122.2 billion.

    According to traders, such measures by the regulatory body is due to the lack of funds in the financial system and the fluctuations recorded earlier in the bond market. Thus, the yield of government bonds in circulation since 2014 for 10 years has dropped to 3.96% per annum. 

    However, three years ago, the figure was above 4%.

