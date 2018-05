Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced results of tender held for conduction of audit on conformity of Interbank Card Center with 3.2 Version of “Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard” (PCI DSS) and PCI DSS certificates.

Report was informed in the bank.

The bank announced “CJSC Infosystems” a winner of tender and signed procurement agreement with them.