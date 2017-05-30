 Top
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to cut interest rate

    Elman Rustamov: Central Bank's Committee will convene by mid-June
    Baku. 30 May. REPORt.AZ/ “Main trend in regard with the interest rate is inflation expectations, its dynamics. The inflation is lower in comparison with 4 months of 2016”. 

    Report informs, Chaiman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov told reporters.

    According to him, monitoring in May revealed a drop in inflation: “In such case, the issue of interest rate cutting, it's slight softening becomes actual. The Central Bank's Committee will convene by mid-June, when this topic will be talked through”.

    Notably, interest rate in Azerbaijan is 15% since September 14, 2016. 

