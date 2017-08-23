Central Bank of Azerbaijan places notes worth 100 mln AZN

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has held an auction on placement of 50100160S registered short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) with total amount of 100 mln. AZN, maturity date of 28 days.

Report informs citing the BSE, 15 investors submitted 21 proposals in the amount of 421 249 200 AZN, worth 99,2278 AZN (10.01%). The cut and weighted average price of these notes on competitive orders were determined at this rate.

All the notes were placed.

The maturity date of securities is 20.09.2017.