    Central Bank of Azerbaijan issues next note emission

    Turnover period of notes is 28 days

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Financial Markets Supervision Chamber has registered 500 000 state short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) each with AZN 100 nominal price. Total value of the issue is 50 mln AZN.

    Report informs citing the chamber, turnover period of the mentioned notes is 28 days.

    Notably, on February 6, the chamber registered 500 000 state short-term notes issue of the CBA each with AZN 100 nominal price, with turnover period of 29 days. Total value of the issue is 50 mln AZN.

