Central Bank of Azerbaijan denies reports on a loan allocation to Iran

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has refuted reports on allocation of a loan to the government of Iran. Report was told in the CBA, the reports on allocation of loans to Iran by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan don’t reflect the truth.

"Reports on allocation of $500 million loan to Iran by the Central Bank don’t reflect the truth. Generally, CBA was not appealed on any lending request regarding Iran”, the bank said.

Report also was told in the diplomatic sources, financial allocation for the construction of Rasht-Astara (Iran) railway line is being discussed with a working group, which is on a visit to Baku: "Credit conditions and other issues will be determined at the end of the talks. However, we are not talking on the allocation of a loan by the Central Bank."