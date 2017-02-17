Central Bank of Azerbaijan calls for bid

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) calls for bid to develop reserve copies in information system reserve center.

Report informs referring to the official media.

According to information, tender will be held in 3 lots: development of reserve copy of monetary management system in Yevlakh Reserve Center (Lot-1), development of reserve copy of portfolio management system in Yevlakh Reserve Center (Lot-2), installation of security modules for electronic signature certification system in Sumgait and Yevlakh Reserve Centers (lot-3). Candidates have to pay 100 AZN fee for each lot.

Attendants should submit preliminary documents until March 10, tender offers and 1% bank guaranty until March 28 to administrative building of CBA at Rashid Behbudov street 90, Nasimi district, Baku city. Coordinating person is specialist of information technologies department Elman Muradov. Phone: (012) 493-11-22 (extension 499)

Offers will be examined on March 29, 15:00.