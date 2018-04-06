Central Bank: No bank has any problem with liquidity last year

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/45d781b40d8603505f62ed44f93c5512/e2abb2e1-6d23-4985-8e47-c589acb2f4f6_292.jpg

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ There are enough quantity of money for timely execution of payments in Azerbaijan's economy.

Report was informed in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

It was also mentioned that the volume of cash money stock is regulated taking into account the economic growth and inflation forecasts, as well as processes occurring in financial markets and attitude of bank system to liquidity: "In addition to the functions of value measure and means of payment, in 2017, manat also started to rehabilitate its function as the means of saving to some extent. For instance, in 2017, the bank deposits of individuals in Azerbaijani manat increased by 66.9%. In 2017, monetary base in Azerbaijani manat being the main operational target of the Central Bank and the main indicator of supply of money to economy, has increased by 8.7%, and this figure significantly outnumbered the economic growth rate in non-oil sector.”

The CBA also stated that both the provision of liquidity and sterilization tools were permanently kept active. In 2017, no bank in the country encountered a problem with liquidity.