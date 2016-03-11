Central Bank: Letter posted in social networks is fake

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) has made an official statement about the letter circulated in social media on behalf of the CBAR. Report informs referring to the CBAR, the letter is a fake and the goal is to cause confusion among the public.

'The Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) doesn’t plan to abandon the floating exchange rate, said the message from the bank on March 11', the information says.

CBAR denied the information in the social media about plans to abandon the floating exchange rate from March 18.

“No letter with such content was sent by the Central Bank to commercial banks,” said the message. “The exchange rate of manat is set based on the demand and supply on the currency market in accordance with the floating exchange rate.”