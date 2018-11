Central Bank keeps the USD rate stable

The official exchange rate for April 15 defined at 1,5218 AZN/USD

14 April, 2016 16:42

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept stable the USD rate for April 15. The Cenrtal Bank's official exchange rate for tomorrow defined at 1,5218 AZN/USD, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA). Today, official exchange rate made 1,5218 USD/AZN.