As of May 1, 2019, the currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stood at $5,789,000,000, up $10.4 million or 0.2% from the previous month, Report informs.

The CBA currency reserves increased by $163.3 million or 2.9% compared to early 2019, $323.2 million or 5.9% by contrast to a year earlier.