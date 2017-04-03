 Top
    Central Bank decreases auction budget to 100 mln USD

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased amount of funds wanted to attract in deposit auction.

    Thus, the bank intends to collect 100 mln USD in deposit auction. However, the figure is two times less than the figure on March 31. In other words, budget of the deposit auction decreased by 33.3%.

    Notably, at both auctions supply exceeded demand.

