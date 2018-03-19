Central Bank creates Digital Identification System

© Report

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced an open tender to attract expert services for building block-based identification system (Lot-1), procurement and installation of technical platform (Lot-2) and formation of the above-mentioned system (lot 3).

Report informs, the participation fee is 200 AZN for each lot.

Bidders must submit their original documents to the administrative building at Rashid Behbudov St. 90, Nasimi district, Baku, until April 30 and up to 1% of its value until May 10.

Proposals will be considered on May 11, at 15:00 local time.

Works on the 1st lot should be done within 3 months, on the 2nd lot within 6 months and on the 3rd lot within 18 months.