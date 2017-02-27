Central Bank attracts 150 mln AZN in deposit auction

https://report.az/storage/news/0684f8b687d0604735e58bec50974e8d/593e2766-224c-4e5c-8b0b-44b25925f588_292.jpg
Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has today held a regular deposit auction.
Report informs referring to the CBA, the banks were offered 150 mln. AZN, but demand was 196,5 mln. AZN (60%).
The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions at the auction amounted to 14,73% per annum. The real demand was 31% higher than the actual supply.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author