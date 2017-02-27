 Top
    Close photo mode

    Central Bank attracts 150 mln AZN in deposit auction

    The real demand was 31% higher than the actual supply

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has today held a regular deposit auction.

    Report informs referring to the CBA, the banks were offered 150 mln. AZN, but demand was 196,5 mln. AZN (60%).

    The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions at the auction amounted to 14,73% per annum. The real demand was 31% higher than the actual supply.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi