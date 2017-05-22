 Top
    Close photo mode

    Central Bank attracts 200 mln AZN at today’s deposit auction

    Supply at the auction exceeded demand 2,47-fold
    © Report

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ At today's regular deposit auction of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in order to attract funds in sum of 200 mln AZN, demand made 493,46 mln AZN.

    Report informs referring to CBA, supply at the auction exceeded demand 2,47-fold. 

    Total volume of funds attracted was 200 mln AZN. According to auction results, weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions constituted 12,01% per annum.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi