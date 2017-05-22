Central Bank attracts 200 mln AZN at today’s deposit auction

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/74a976bc6afdac1eba318ac8ceee3049/83236742-3bb2-479b-aaf1-96a18218d74f_292.jpg

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ At today's regular deposit auction of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in order to attract funds in sum of 200 mln AZN, demand made 493,46 mln AZN.

Report informs referring to CBA, supply at the auction exceeded demand 2,47-fold.

Total volume of funds attracted was 200 mln AZN. According to auction results, weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions constituted 12,01% per annum.