Cbonds reviewed corporate bond market in Caucasus

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Cbonds information agency prepared ranking of organizers of internal corporate bond emissions in Caucasus region. Report informs, referring to Cbonds’ official web site, placements of all corporate bond elements of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia and bonds of international financial institutions placed in these countries have been included in the ranking. The report also includes ranking of regional countries.

8 investment banks with overall placement of bonds worth 310 mln USD have been included in ranking of Caucasian countries. Georgian company Galt and Taggart was placed at the top of the ranking. This company, holds 51.95% of market share with 7 bond placements worth 161 mln USD. Azerbaijani company PSG Capital has been ranked second. The company administered one bond placement with 100 mln USD total value and holds 32.25% of market share. Investment company of Armenia’s Ameriabank, who last year administered 3 bond placements worth 22 mln USD (7.12% of the market) has been ranked third.

Notably, PASHA Bank Georgia has been placed fifth in the ranking. The bank holds 1.89% of market share after one placement worth 6 mln USD in 2016.

Cbonds is an information agency specialized on financial market; its operations cover Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Latest information and analysis on bond markets of CIS countries are placed on company’s web site.