CBAR: USD exchange rate kept unchanged February 26

Report informs citing CBAR

25 February, 2016 17:48

https://report.az/storage/news/5f78cdfd8d223b9eb13991e50d807dba/eee89b5c-63f9-4aac-80d3-b962b40d1fb0_292.jpg Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) declares USD official exchange rate for February 26 at 1,5624 AZN/USD. Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR). Notably, today official exchange rate was 1,5624 AZN/USD.