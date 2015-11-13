CBAR sold a record amount of dollars this week

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ CBAR today has realized this week's the greatest sales of dollars. So, on November 13, the Central Bank sold to commercial banks 122 million US dollars. The sales began to rise on Friday of last week, that's to say on November 6, and to date already have been sold 363 million dollars.

Research Group of Report News Agency notes that, on Friday sales totaled to 49 million dollars, Tuesday - 94 million dollars (Monday was a day off), Wednesday - 37 million dollars, and yesterday on Thursday, 61 million dollars.

Sales increased due to the likelihood of continuing strengthening of the dollar on the world market, and falling oil prices.

The demand for dollars rose amid expectations of increasing the key rate in the US in December. Experts predict achieving parity of the dollar/euro by the end of the year. The slowdown of the Chinese economy and expectations to market Iranian oil provoke rapid fall in oil prices. Now the cost of Brent crude oil close to $44/barrel. If the process continues, the price of Brent will return to the level of 2008, when a barrel priced at $36.