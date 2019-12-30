CBA to review monetary policy eight times next year

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is planning to review its monetary policy eight times in 2020, Report informs, citing the bank.

The top financial regulator will announce the respective decisions on January 31, March 19, May 1, June 19, July 30, September 18, October 30, and December 18, with four to be declared at a press conference by the CBA chief (Elmar Rustamov will be the Chairman until April 2020). The bank plans meetings with media representatives in January, May, July, and October.