Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018, the strategic currency reserves of Azerbaijan rose by 7.1% or $3 billion to $44.9 billion, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Strategic reserves are sufficient for covering import of goods and services within 31 month, exceed external public debt threefold, and is 5.3 times as high as money supply.