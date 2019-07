Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) reduced the number of currency trades held during the week from 3 to 2.

Report was told in banking circles, currency auctions held three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will be held twice from this week - on Tuesday and Thursday.

In addition, CBA deposit auctions will be held 2 times a week. Earlier, deposit auctions were held once a week on Wednesdays.