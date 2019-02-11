Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ As of February 1, 2018, the currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) settled at $5,655,900,000, up $33,400,000 or 0.59% from the previous month, $274,700,000 or 5.1% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs.
CBA posts growth in currency reserves in January
Musa ƏhmədovNews Author