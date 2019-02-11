CBA posts growth in currency reserves in January

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/9b3b4029473d60660cc5c9d68e934cea/3e3530eb-b27c-4f30-a8b8-6006ccfb2e5c_292.jpg

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ As of February 1, 2018, the currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) settled at $5,655,900,000, up $33,400,000 or 0.59% from the previous month, $274,700,000 or 5.1% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs.