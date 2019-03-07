CBA increases currency reserves by more than $100 million last month

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ As of March 1, 2019, the currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $5,761.9 million, up 1.9% from the previous month, $136.2 million or 2.4% from early 2019, $374.7 million or 6.95% from a year earlier, Report informs citing the CBA.