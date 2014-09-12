CBA: In the first half of the year Azerbaijan exported oil amounting to $ 13.4 billion dollars

Baku. September 12. REPORT.AZ/ During January-June 2014, Azerbaijan’s export to the world oil market amounted to 13.4 bln dollars. Of this amount, 12.5 bln dollars accounted for crude oil produced by the Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC), mastering the block of deposits “Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli”. Report informs, it was stated in a balance of payments of the country in the first half-year prepared by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The document notes that the export of SOCAR’s own oil and other companies operating in the onshore fields of the country amounted to 907.8 mln, of which 832.1 mln accounted for SOCAR and 75,7 mln dollars - for condensate from the field "Shah Deniz".

According to the results of 2013, Azerbaijan’s export to the world oil markets amounted to 26.9 bln dollars, of which 25.3 bln fell on oil produced by AIOC. Export of SOCAR’s own oil and other companies operating in the onshore fields of Azerbaijan amounted to 1.337 bln dollars. 303.3 mln dollars condensate exported from the field “Shah-Deniz”.

In addition, during January-June of this year oil products amounting to 719.8 mln dollars exported to the world oil markets.

Thus, during the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported oil and petroleum products amounting to 14.1 bln dollars which is according to the Central Bank - 94.4% of total exports over the period.

The document also notes that the non-oil exports of Azerbaijan in January-June 2014 decreased by 9.2% compared to the same period of last year and reached 794 mln dollars.