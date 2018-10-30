 Top
    CBA Chairman: Azerbaijan’s currency reserves will continue to increase by year-end”

    © Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s currency reserves will continue to increase by year-end, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at the press conference, Report informs.

    "As a result of the improvement of the indicators of the foreign sector, balance in the domestic currency market was preserved and currency reserves reached $45 billion. Positive tendencies in the foreign environment are expected to continue during the remaining part of 2018."

