CBA Chairman: Azerbaijan’s currency reserves will continue to increase by year-end”

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s currency reserves will continue to increase by year-end, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at the press conference, Report informs.

"As a result of the improvement of the indicators of the foreign sector, balance in the domestic currency market was preserved and currency reserves reached $45 billion. Positive tendencies in the foreign environment are expected to continue during the remaining part of 2018."