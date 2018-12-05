 Top
    Close photo mode

    CBA: Cash in circulation up

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of November 1, 2018, the money supply (M3 board) stood at AZN 23,590,700,000, up AZN 2,141,100,000 or 9.98% from the previous year.

    Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) that the money supply rose by AZN 444.3 million or 1.9% in October.

    Manat money supply (M2 board) made up AZN 13,995,900,000, up AZN 2,449,200,000 or 21.2% in comparison to a year earlier.

    Cash in circulation, as of November 1, 2018, amounted to AZN 7,758,500,000, up AZN 84.1 million or 1.1% by contrast to a year ago.

    The highest level of cash in circulation was recorded in July 2018 (AZN 11,144,400,000). 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi