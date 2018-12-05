CBA: Cash in circulation up

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of November 1, 2018, the money supply (M3 board) stood at AZN 23,590,700,000, up AZN 2,141,100,000 or 9.98% from the previous year.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) that the money supply rose by AZN 444.3 million or 1.9% in October.

Manat money supply (M2 board) made up AZN 13,995,900,000, up AZN 2,449,200,000 or 21.2% in comparison to a year earlier.

Cash in circulation, as of November 1, 2018, amounted to AZN 7,758,500,000, up AZN 84.1 million or 1.1% by contrast to a year ago.

The highest level of cash in circulation was recorded in July 2018 (AZN 11,144,400,000).