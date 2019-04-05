 Top

CBA announces amount of currency reserves

As of April 1, 2019, the currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $5,778,600,000, up $16.7 million or 0.3% from the previous month, $152.9 million or 2.7% from early 2019 and $270.6 million or 4.9% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs. 

