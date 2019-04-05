​CBA announces amount of currency reserves

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/9b3b4029473d60660cc5c9d68e934cea/3e3530eb-b27c-4f30-a8b8-6006ccfb2e5c_292.jpg

As of April 1, 2019, the currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $5,778,600,000, up $16.7 million or 0.3% from the previous month, $152.9 million or 2.7% from early 2019 and $270.6 million or 4.9% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs.