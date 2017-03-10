Cash flow decreases in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Cash turnover in Azerbaijan amounts 6 541 mln AZN.

Report informs referring to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), cash flow decreases during last 3 months after six months. Thus, decrease in October 2016 made 96,9 mln AZN or 1,56%. In November - 41,3 mln AZN or 0,66%, while in December - 628,6 mln AZN or 9,9% . Comparing to January cash volume decreased by 419.8 mln AZN or 6.03%. However, in comparison with same period of 2016 cash volume increased by 1 586,3 mln AZN or 32,02%.

Notably, highest limit of cash flow in Azerbaijan was recorded in July 2014 with AZN 11 144.4 million. Latest indicator captured on first day of October is AZN 4 950.4 million (44.42%) less than all-time high.

Analytical Group of Report predicts that in following months, absorption by CBA of part of exceeding cash, which stimulates demand for foreign currency in current conjuncture, as well as sale of bonds in securities market will cause decrease of cash in turnover”.