Capital inflows sharply increased in Russia

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ The inflow of capital to Russia from 14 to 20 July amounted to 197 million USD.

Report informs citing the Emerging Portfolio Fund Research (EPFR), compared with the previous week, Russian investments in funds increased twice. During the reporting period, active financial funds in Russia up by 36.8 million USD. A week earlier, from these funds displayed 6.4 million USD.

According to Sberbank Investment Research company, during the period, passive fund investments amounted to 160 million USD. Last week the figure made 103 million USD.

According to the EPFR report, the inflow of funds into emerging markets (EM) amounted to 4.8 billion USD. According to Sberbank Investment Research, massive influx of investment, on the markets are related with the anti-crisis measures and the postponement of raising the Fed's discount rate. In addition, investors tend to avoid investments in troubled European markets and want to capitalize on the emerging markets.