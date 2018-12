Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ The next general meeting of shareholders of "Buta Sigorta" OJSC will be held on June 24 at 10: 00 a.m.

Report informs referring to the official newspaper.

The agenda of the meeting includes the liquidation of "Buta Sigorta" OJSC.

The meeting will be held at the District No.3066, 168B Street, Binagadi highway, Baku.