 Top
    Close photo mode

    Budget executed with a deficit in quarter I

    Budget expenditures exceeded revenues by 321.2 mln AZN

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March 2017, state budget of Azerbaijan received 3 591.5 mln AZN, and 3 912.7 mln AZN were spent.

    Report informs referring to the reports by Ministry of Finance, budget was executed with a deficit of 321.2 mln AZN or up to 2.1% of GDP.

    Notably, in January-February, revenues of Azerbaijan's state budget amounted to 2 370.5 mln AZN, expenses - 2 191.7 mln AZN. The budget surplus amounted to 1.8%.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi