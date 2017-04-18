Budget executed with a deficit in quarter I

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March 2017, state budget of Azerbaijan received 3 591.5 mln AZN, and 3 912.7 mln AZN were spent.

Report informs referring to the reports by Ministry of Finance, budget was executed with a deficit of 321.2 mln AZN or up to 2.1% of GDP.

Notably, in January-February, revenues of Azerbaijan's state budget amounted to 2 370.5 mln AZN, expenses - 2 191.7 mln AZN. The budget surplus amounted to 1.8%.