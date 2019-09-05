​BSE turnover rises 4%

In January-August 2019, deals closed on all financial instruments of the Baku Stock Exchange amounted to AZN 10,022,897,000, up 3.9% from the previous year, Report informs.

The number of deals closed year-on-year increased by 1.65% to 3,338.

Government securities constituted 85.1% or AZN 8,531,920,000 of the BSE turnover, up 0.15% in comparison to a year earlier.

Deals on corporate securities market increased by 26.2% to AZN 746.684 million, while repo operations grew by 39.8% to AZN 744.294 million.