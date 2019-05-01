​BSE turnover drops 17%

In January-March 2019, deals closed on all financial instruments of the Baku Stock Exchange amounted to AZN 4,649,303,000, down 16.7% from the previous year, Report informs.

The number of deals closed year-on-year decreased by 6.5% to 25,099.

Government securities constituted 74% or AZN 3,671,752,000 of the BSE turnover, down 40.8% in comparison to a year earlier.

Deals on share market rose by 12.2-fold to AZN 684,000, on bond market fell by 44.6% to AZN 80.997 million, repo operations slipped 52.95% to AZN 101.08 million, derivative financial instruments dropped by 68.9% to AZN 794.79 million.