Great Britain to lose 82 bln USD in Brexit

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The United Kingdom could lose up to 66 billion pounds (82 bln USD) a year under a "hard Brexit", Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru.

GDP could fall by as much 9.5 percent if Britain leaves the European Union compared with if it stays within the union.

The 66-billion-pound figure was in a draft cabinet committee paper.

A report by consultancy firm Oliver Wyman earlier this week said Britain's financial industry could lose up to 38 billion pounds or 47 bln USD in revenue in a 'hard Brexit'.

Notably, British pound in the past week decreased by 4.3% - to the level of 1,2310 USD / GBP. Analytical Group or Report expects depreciation to the level of 1,15 USD / GBP due to the reduction of interest rates to 0%, increase in monetary expansion and raising US interest rates.