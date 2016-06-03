Britain’s first plastic banknote unveiled

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ The wipe clean and tear-resistant £5 note was revealed at Blenheim Palace today – the birth place of Sir Winston in 1874.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the new note will begin being issued in September and becomes the first durable and secure polymer note to be used by the Bank of England.

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, said: “Our banknotes are testaments to the outstanding achievements of the nation's greatest individuals.

"They are repositories of the United Kingdom's collective memory.

"That contribution will continue with the new £5, which brings together the future, in the form of polymer and the most advanced security features yet, and Britain's glorious history, in the achievements of Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill.”

Paying tribute to the wartime prime minister’s part in British history, Mr Carney added: “This spirit is just one, only one, of his many contributions that the Bank commemorates with the new fiver.”