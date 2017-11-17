Bitcoin price now exceeds $ 8,000

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ The price of bitcoin is breaking records after exceeding $ 8,000 on global market.

Report informs, price of bitcoin increased 8 times since the beginning of 2017.

Despite the different opinions about BTC, its price continues to rise. Notably, price of bitcoin exceeded $ 7,000 on November 1 on global market.

The Founder and Director of Research at Standpoint Research, Inc Ronnie Moas told CNBC that the BTC price would cost $ 50,000 in the next 10 years.

According to Moas, demand for the bitcoin (total of 21 million) by 200 million people will significantly exceed the supply in the next 10 years.