Bitcoin price exceeds $4,000

24 December, 2018 09:19

https://report.az/storage/news/366d465e704435f72cdc27f4f1f070b6/80480cd0-fc9a-4de8-8c63-171292b129c8_292.jpg Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bitcoin price went up 4% within 24 hours and exceeded $4,200, Report informs citing Coinmarketcap. Currently, the Bitcoin price is changing around $4,220-$4,230.