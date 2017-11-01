 Top
    Bitcoin gold falls 8 times in first week of its creation

    There are 491 407 BTGs in turnover

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The price of Bitcoin Gold (BTG) after Bitcoin's next hardfork fell 5.5 times and hit $ 87 for a week after October 24.

    Report informs citing the Investing.ru, the reason for cheapening was the news about the large-scale "DDOS" attack on BTG spreading on Twitter.

    Notably, BTGs originated from the bitcoin crypto-currency fraction and only those who had "Bitcoin" in the hands at times of fraction owned it. 

    Analysts said, another reason for the decrease was the fact that BTG owners wanted to sell them and earn profit in short period of time. Thus, the initial price of BTG was $ 480. Notably, the number of BTGs formed after division is 491 407 units.

