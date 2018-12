Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Bitcoin, the leading crypto-currency of the world has declined by 1,5% and made $ 7 100.

Report informs citing the Bitfinex trading platform.

According to the information, Etherium, another leading crypto-currency, dropped by about 1%. At present it costs $ 522.

Notably, the decline in crypto-currency market continues for a week.