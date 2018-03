Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Base oil price will be calculated at $ 45/barrel for 2018 state budget in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the draft law "On the state budget for 2018".

The document says that in 2018, world oil prices will fluctuate around $ 50/barrel.

This is more by 12.5% or $ 5/barrel than analogical base price for 2017 budget.