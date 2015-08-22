Banks suspend selling dollars in Baku

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ This morning most bank branches and exchange offices in Baku suspended sale of cash US dollars. Some exchange offices do not even sell euro.

Report informs, employees of metropolitan exchange offices of commercial banks Unibank, Bank of Baku, Accessbank, Zaminbank and others say they are not aware when the currency sales will resume, and that suspended operations on the instructions of the main office.

According to Report, most of the exchange offices and bank branches Zaminbank, Kredo bank, Atrabank, "Muganbank", "AGBank", International Bank of Azerbaijan, Amrahbank and United Credit Bank are closed in city center, and open branches sold mainly Iranian Rial, Georgian lari and Russian rubles.

Yesterday CBA valued US dollar in the amount of 1.0479 manat.