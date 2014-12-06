 Top
    Close photo mode

    "Bank VTB (Azerbaijan)" to launch ruble plastic cards

    The bank experts consider that business partners in Russia will use widely these cards

    Baku.December,6. REPORT.AZ/ "Bank VTB (Azerbaijan)" plans to introduce its customers a new product of the bank - ruble plastic cards. Report informs, referring the information given by the "Bank VTB Azerbaijan".

    The bank experts  consider that business partners, as well Azerbaijanis living in Russia will use widely these cards.

    The use of the Russian currency for lending to customers is a new direction in the activity of VTB Azerbaijan and it was introduced since August, 2014.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi