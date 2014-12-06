"Bank VTB (Azerbaijan)" to launch ruble plastic cards

Baku.December,6. REPORT.AZ/ "Bank VTB (Azerbaijan)" plans to introduce its customers a new product of the bank - ruble plastic cards. Report informs, referring the information given by the "Bank VTB Azerbaijan".

The bank experts consider that business partners, as well Azerbaijanis living in Russia will use widely these cards.

The use of the Russian currency for lending to customers is a new direction in the activity of VTB Azerbaijan and it was introduced since August, 2014.