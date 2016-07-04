Bank Standard depositors express displeasure

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today Bank Standard CJSC began to return money to customers who have deposits in excess of 1000 AZN. Report experts watched the process of return of deposits in the head office of the bank.

Observations showed that investors are expressing their displeasure with payments. Bank Standard does not pay more than 5,000 AZN on hand. For the rest of the amount depositors must wait until next month. That’s to say, the bank has established a limit of 5,000 AZN on monthly payments.

In addition, Bank Standard returns USD deposits in national currency. The rate is calculated by 1,54 AZN/USD. However, in the bank dollars are not sold, and selling rate at the nearby banks is 1,60 AZN/USD. Therefore, Bank Standard depositors are dissatisfied.